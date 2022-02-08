HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — All walls “will be shattered” as the Kardashians give the public all access in the new series, “The Kardashians.”

Although the hit series “Keeping up with the Kardashians” came to an end after 20 seasons, fans eagerly awaited an air date for the Hulu project.

The synopsis of the show explains to viewers the new perspective the show will take. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” stated the synopsis.

“The Kardashians” will air on April 14 as a Hulu Original, also available on Disney+. Episodes will air every Thursday.

