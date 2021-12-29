T-Pain shares how many streams an artist needs to earn $1 in viral photo

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rapper, T-Pain shared on Twitter how many streams it takes for an artist to earn $1 from various platforms.

1920 x 1080

Earning over 85 thousand likes and 20 thousand retweets, the famed artist shared a photo with the caption “just so you know” informing fans how many streams it takes for an artist to earn $1 from various platforms.

Twitter reacted with mixed emotions, although well-known artists like T-Pain himself earn millions of dollars from chart-topping hits, small artists make a noticeably smaller amount.

Additionally, T-Pains tweet has caused many fans to head back to the formerly popular streaming service, Napster.

Napster providing a drastically larger amount of payback to artists has allowed for the platform to change its history of being the “bad guy”

I guess I've lived long enough for Napster to become the good guys… https://t.co/U0ZWWHvekz — XFactor (@rivaLxfactor) December 29, 2021

Napster posed a threat to many artists in the early 2000s as many were sharing music for free and not buying any of it. Eventually being sued by Metallica in Metallica vs. Napster Inc. after “hijacking” their work and sharing unreleased music.