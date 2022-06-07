AP Photo: Chris Polk

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can soon spend the night in the Mystery Machine, as a Scooby-Doo-themed rental hits the AirBnB market.

The rental will be hosted by Mathew Lillard, the actor who played “Shaggy” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” by Warner Brothers.

Lillard launched the rental as a celebration. Celebrating 20 years since he played Shaggy on screen.

The Mystery Machine will be available for booking starting June 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern time for three stays on June 24, 25, and 26.

Lillard will welcome guests upon arrival virtually, after check-in a concierge will ensure a comfortable stay. Including showing guests around and arranging meals.

According to the listing, the rental will immerse individuals into a Y2K nostalgia featuring:

A virtual greeting from Mathew Lillard upon arrival – he may even share some of his favorite memories with the meddling kids.

Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp, and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace.

All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers).

Mystery games galore so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test.

A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, candy, and all the Scooby Snacks that your heart can desire.

An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for you to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Southern California, according to the listing.