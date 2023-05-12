BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

FROM BLOCKBUSTER ACTION TO GRIPPING DOCUMENTARIES, HERE’S NETFLIX’S SUMMER LINEUP

IN THIS ARTICLE:

There’s no shortage of movies coming to the theaters. Whether it’s an insanely over-the-top action-thriller like “Meg 2: The Trench” or the quiet hilarity of a Sundance favorite like “Theater Camp,” there’s something for everyone. However, you don’t even have to leave the house to see some of this summer’s best movies. Here’s a list of every film that Netflix is releasing this summer.

TOP ACTION AND COMEDY PICKS THIS SUMMER

Netflix’s summer lineup contains 16 films. The genres run the gamut from comedy to thriller and include mega-talent such as Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Adam Sandler and others. Here are our top action and comedy picks.

Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix Copyright© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

On June 16, Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2.” This film picks up with the Australian black ops mercenary taking on another deadly mission. This time, he has to rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from captivity. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave who is best known for his work on “Extraction,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Atomic Blonde.”

Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix Copyright© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

“The Out-Laws” is a star-studded action comedy featuring Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and more. Devine stars as Owen Browning, a straight-laced bank manager whose bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week. Browning believes the criminals are his soon-to-be in-laws. The film will be released on July 7.

On Aug. 11, Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) stars as intelligence operative Rachel Stone in the action film “Heart of Stone.” Currently, Netflix is keeping the details of this film under wraps. But with Gadot’s track record, we’re betting it’s going to be a winner.

Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix Copyright© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

In “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” a popular boy comes between middle school BFFs Stacy and Lydia as they plan their dream bat mitzvahs. The comedy comes out on Aug. 25 and features Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman and Sarah Sherman.

FULL LIST OF NETFLIX SUMMER MOVIE RELEASES

May 12: “The Mother” (action film starring Jennifer Lopez)

May 16: “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” (documentary)

May 23: “Victim/Suspect” (documentary)

June 16: “Extraction 2” (action film starring Chris Hemsworth)

June 19: “Take Care of Maya” (documentary)

June 23: “The Perfect Find” (rom-com starring Gabrielle Union)

June 2023: “Nimona” (animated family film)

July 5: “WHAM!” (documentary)

July 7: “The Out-Laws” (action-comedy starring Adam Devine)

July 14: “Bird Box Barcelona” (action-thriller starring Mario Casas)

July 19: “The Deepest Breath” (documentary)

July 21: “They Cloned Tyrone” (mystery-action-thriller starring John Boyega)

Aug. 11: “Heart of Stone” (action film starring Gal Gadot)

Aug. 18: “The Monkey King” (animated family film)

Aug 25: “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” (family comedy starring Idina Menzel)

Aug. 31 “Choose Love” (interactive rom-com starring Laura Marano)

Feature Image Credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2023