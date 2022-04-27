Courtesy: Madame Tussauds Orlando

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Maluma unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax figure Monday in Medellin, Colombia.

The Columbian singer is the latest artist to have a life-size replica made, taking a team of 20 studio artists nearly six months to create the figure.

Maluma explained how the making of the wax figure was a dream come true in a press release with Madame Tussauds.

I’m a big dreamer. I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening; nothing is too big to make it happen. Maluma

According to the museum, the wax likeness will be on display at the Colombian artist’s show on Saturday (April 30), and it will also spend a few days in Medellín’s Modern Art Museum from April 26-29.

After spending a few days in Colombia, fans will be able to see “Maluma 2.0” at its permanent home in Madame Tussauds Orlando beginning early May.