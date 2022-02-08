HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Going to infinity and beyond, Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar film. “Lightyear.”

A trailer for the movie was released on Tuesday. The film focuses on the legendary space ranger who inspired the toy in “Toy Story.”

The film will follow Buzz as he encounters aliens, robots, and intergalactic adventure!

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Evans wrote in the caption, “To infinity…💙🤯,” referencing the character’s iconic catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond!”

As a “dream come true,” Evans shared on Twitter his gratitude for being cast in the film.

Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams… ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close. Chris Evans

To watch the full trailer, CLICK HERE.