RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crying, screaming, running, and a whole lot of dinosaurs make up the trailer for the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World: Dominion. He’s not alone as Bryce Dallas Howard returns along with the original trio of stars from the Jurassic Park series including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and the never-aging Jeff Goldblum. B. D. Wong is also shown along with many other supporting actors from the second trilogy in the series. This is the first time in over 20 years Neill and Dern appear on screen together since Jurassic Park 3.

In the latest trailer set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are now on the loose across the world and wreaking havoc. The always reliable raptors, T-Rex, and stegosaurus are prominently featured but a new threat has emerged in the form of an even bigger carnivore.

There is a lot of running and destruction however bits of John Williams’s epic score create a mood of dread. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t co-exist,” the trailer tells us, yet it’s evident Pratts’ Owen Grady insists on saving the long-extinct reptiles from another round of mass extinction.

While the film is being billed as the conclusion, Universal has announced the series will continue in another way, shape, or form however after watching the trailer multiple times, it’s clear they intend to lean hard into what could be the final appearances of all these characters.

“Life will find a way” as the late John Hammond says, as will the movie as it finds its way to you June 10th only in theaters.

To view the trailer, click here.