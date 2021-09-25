James Corden ‘cancelled’ after upsetting BTS fandom, ARMY

In this image made from UNTV video, BTS performs “Permission to Dance” in a pre-recorded message that was played during the U.N. General Assembly, Sustainable Development Goals, at UN headquarters, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (UNTV via AP)

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week James Corden faced backlash from” ARMY,” the BTS fandom, after “disrespecting” BTS.

BTS is a band with a large fan base known as “ARMY” who has been recognized for pushing K-Pop stars.

On September 20, Corden jokingly spoke on BTS’, visit to the United Nations General Assembly on his show The Late Late Show with James Corden. Calling the band an “unusual” visitor for the UN.

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, from left, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the Sustainable Development Goals meeting during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations Headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Corden said that BTS’ visit “actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres.”

The fandom is one of the “largest armies,” as Corden said. As one of the largest fandoms, the millions of fans quickly took to work after hearing Corden’s remarks.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 33,078 have rated the show with one star on Google.

A majority of which are “ARMY” responding to Corden’s remarks.

Up until this past week, I had been a big fan of the Late Late Show and felt that James Corden actually sincerely supported BTS. After his recent remarks where he made jokes about BTS visiting the UN and put down their fans as “15 year old girls”, he has been cancelled on my TV… A Google Review of The Late Late Show with James Corden by Karen S.

Age doesn’t define my judgement, I know what I like and why I like it and I know I deserve a voice, I chose BTS to be part of this voice and they are doing amazing spreading these wonderful ideas. I should be respected and heard. I don’t need no insolent comment from someone who pretended to be on my side, who we trusted and thought he understand us, but it is clear he is completely clueless.So this is for him and anyone who thinks like him: youth is today, and being 18 doesn’t make my opinion and my vision less than the one from a 54 year old man… A Google Review of The Late Late Show with James Corden by Julia D.