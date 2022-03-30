HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — HBO has announced the premiere date for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff show, “House of Dragons.”

The show will premiere on August 21.

“House of Dragons” will be a ten-episode drama set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series will tell the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Daenerys and Jon’s, as based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

According to HBO, Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners, and the pair also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

Just as in Game of Thrones, the cast for the series will be talent-filled. The cast will include, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans to star.