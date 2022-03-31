HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harry Styles has released his new song, “As It Was.”

The single and video, kick off the launching of Styles’ album, Harry’s House. The artist last released an album in 2019, when dropping “Fine Line.”

Previously Styles has launched his albums with strong statements, such as “Sign of the Times” and “Lights Up.” However, the latest single shows a new side to the award-winning singer, a more vulnerable side.

The song emphasizes the deep feelings of isolation and melancholy.

Answer the phone/Harry, you’re no good alone/Why are you sitting at home on the floor?/What kind of pills are you on?

The 13-song collection is set to release May 20.

WATCH: “As It Was” by Harry Styles HERE.