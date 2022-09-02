SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — MustB, a five member South Korean male pop group on the rise, is making history by holding the Rio Grande Valley’s first K-pop concert and fan meet appearance this month.

MustB made their debut in January 2019. The group is made up of vocalists and dancers Sihoo, Taegeon, Soohyun, Doha and Wooyeon.

The concert and fan meet opportunity is brought by A-Kultura Productions, a local live events company founded by A. Salazar.

Between May 2015 and May 2020, Salazar gained management and marketing experience as a member and co-leader of EXO-L USA, a nationwide non-profit fan support organization dedicated to promoting and marketing the band EXO, recognized as one of the biggest K-pop male groups in the industry.

Salazar is a now representative with Banzai Kon, an anime fan culture and music festival sponsoring with A-Kultura Productions for the MustB concert event and collaborating for the fan meet at Banzai Kon.

“We have been brainstorming about what we can do and who we can bring,” Salazar said. “Let’s do something that no one has ever done before. MustB is the first Korean idol group to come to the Valley and that’s a big thing.”

MustB made their Texas debut during their world tour in Houston earlier this year. Their upcoming performance at South Padre Island marks the group’s second time coming to Texas.

“I presented the idea to the founders of Banzai,” Salazar said. “It brings opportunity for not just me as a promoter but also to the City of South Padre Island. Let’s help South Padre be known for something different. Something that is offseason. But also something that is unique.”

MustB concert will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Cameron County Amphitheater, located at 33174 State Park Road 100, in South Padre Island.

Concert tickets range between $49.99 and $249.99 for VIP platinum, VIP gold, VIP silver, seated and general admission.

All concert tickets guarantee entry to the first day of Banzai Kon anime convention. The convention begins on Saturday, Oct. 1 and ends Sunday Oct. 2.

MustB fan meet will take place at Banzai Kon convention from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the South Padre Island Convention Center, located at 7355 Padre Blvd.

The group’s fan meet is exclusive to VIP ticket holders only.

To purchase MustB concert and fan meet tickets, visit tixplug.com.

There will be a Labor Day weekend sale for MustB starting today through Monday, Sept. 5. Buyers can use coupon code MUSTB15 at checkout for 15 percent off.

For more information on the event, visit akulturaproductions.com.

“This won’t be the last event,” Salazar said. “There’s more to come.”