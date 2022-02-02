HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The “Encanto” soundtrack continues to top the charts. Hits ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” continue to rise on Billboard.

Continuing to grow with the rising admiration of the movie, “Encanto” sold 115,000 sales in the United States last week, growing by 11 percent from the week before, according to Billboard.

The ensemble song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” moved to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“Bruno” also marks the first Hot 100 leader for the song’s sole writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to Billboard. Along with “Surface Pressure,” the two have remained big hits.

Miranda and Mike Elizondo co-produced it and earn their first and second trips to number one.

According to Billboard, seven of the “Encanto” tracks, all written solely by Miranda and produced by Miranda and Elizondo, place on the Feb. 5 Hot 100, and all reach new highs:

No. 1, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

No. 9, “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow

No. 20, “The Family Madrigal,” Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Encanto Cast

No. 27, “What Else Can I Do?,” Guerrero & Beatriz

No. 36, “Dos Oruguitas,” Sebastián Yatra (up from No. 44, as the song, shortlisted for a best original song Oscar nomination, brings Yatra to the Hot 100’s top 40 in his first appearance on the chart)

No. 48, “Waiting On a Miracle,” Beatriz

No. 82, “All of You,” Beatriz, Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Encanto Cast

Additionally, the “Encanto” soundtrack has landed a No. 1 standing on Billboards 200 for the third nonconsecutive week.