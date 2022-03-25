HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dish Latino launched the campaign, “Latino como tú,” with a heartfelt commercial featuring “El Chavo del Ocho” and Eugenio Derbez.

The campaign uses the beloved icon and actor to celebrate the “upward trajectory of Latinos around the world,” according to a press release.

In the commercial, El Chavo “comes out” of the TV screen to talk with Eugenio Derbez, who, like many Latinos, has had great affection for El Chavo since he was a child.

WATCH the full commercial HERE.

Courtesy: Dish Latino via Facebook

El Chavo returned to the screen through the use of deepfake technology.

More than 1,000 hours of work were required to change El Chavo’s face to make a 60-second commercial and a 30-second commercial that will air on different TV channels in the United States, stated the release.