MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — World-touring comedian, Willie Barcena stopped by the NBC23 desk this morning to talk about his upcoming show at the Cine El Rey in McAllen.

Barcena’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cine El Rey Theater, located at 311 S. 17th St.

All the way from Los Angeles, Barcena shared a sneak peek of his show stating he covers “uncomfortable topics” such as politics, dating and more.

Barcena’s show will feature special guests Chingo Bling and Deejay Vasquez.

The comedian said being on stage is always a party and he looks forward to seeing Rio Grande Valley locals sitting front row at his show.

“Don’t bring your kids,” Barcena said.