SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have issued warrants for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who is facing nine charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and removing a child from Canada under the age of 16.

Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service said Tuesday in a statement that the investigation has spanned several years with one of the alleged offences dating back to 2005.

The actor has been in jail in Las Vegas since his arrest in January in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.

Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

Court documents say he was the leader of a cult-like group called “The Circle.” Documents allege he used his position to gain the trust of Indigenous families and their children, and take underage wives.

The Nevada prosecution was put on pause as the actor appealed to the state’s Supreme Court to dismiss the case. His lawyers have argued that his accusers wanted to have sex with him.

Chasing Horse is also facing criminal charges in Montana and British Columbia. California attorney Alexandra Kazarian, who has been retained by Chasing Horse on previous charges, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The U.S. arrest report alleges a British Columbia woman reported Chasing Horse to the RCMP, who contacted Las Vegas police, prompting the investigation that led to his arrest.

The woman alleged she was 13 years old when she met the actor while he was performing ceremonies in Canada. She alleges he began to have sex with her when she was 17.

Tsuut’ina police, who serve the First Nation west of Calgary, said the prosecution of Chasing Horse in different legal jurisdictions has required significant planning and co-operation. In 2015, the Tsuut’ina band council passed a resolution banning the actor from all community events.