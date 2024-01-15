NEW YORK (AP) — Television’s finest brought the silver carpet alive in color, vying with a sea of black, on Monday at the strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards, including a 3D-molded black look for Ayo Edebiri and sparkly chartreuse for Rhea Seehorn.

Edebiri of “The Bear” walked in a strapless custom gown from Louis Vuitton. It was molded to her body and fell above the ankle in a bell shape. “We’re snatched and loving it,” she told E!

Riley Keough also went for black as the classic color made the brights pop at the 2023 Emmys.

“Black is often seen as a `safe’ color, but one trend that emerged tonight? Pieces which complicated that idea with a focus on shape, texture, or transparency like Riley Keough in semi-sheer Chanel, Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton with an intriguing bulblike shape and Jenna Lyons doing the see-through trend as only she can,” said Veronique Hyland, Elle’s fashion features director and author of the book “Dress Code.”

Niecy Nash-Betts was all-in on Old Hollywood black in a velvet Greta Constantine mermaid body hugger with a flounce hem. She paired it at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with matching velvet opera gloves with satin ruffle detail as she picked up an Emm y for best supporting actress in a limited series for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Elizabeth Debicki also chose velvet, a deep red sleeveless look by Gucci.

SPARKLE, SPARKLE AND MORE SPARKLE

Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” was in the color camp, her sequins shining on her long-sleeve, high-neck gown by Naeem Khan. When it comes to her looks, she told The Associated Press, she’s not about things “falling out.” Being able to use the restroom is another fashion requirement.

“I do love dress up,” she said.

She had a chartreuse (or possibly citron) sister in Jessica Chastain, who wore custom Gucci by Sabato De Sarno. It was adorned with sequins and beaded fringe.

“I loved how she paired it with an earring in another shade of green. She looked like a disco queen,” said Cassie Anderson, fashion director for Cosmopolitan.

Hollywood’s duel strikes last year delayed TV’s big night, unleashing high-volume fashion energy this awards season. There were metallics, floral patterns and, yes, trains.

Dominique Fishback felt it in a pale blue Miu Miu halter gown with a plunging neckline and wide train. Joy Sunday felt it in an optimistic optic white off-shoulder trouser look with two long pieces trailing behind her. So did Tom Colicchio in a red velvet jacket.

Cristo Fernández split the color difference in two tones: a brown jacket with black accents and trousers.

IS RED THE NEW BARBIE PINK?

Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary” was among the stars who chose red.

“It’s Rodarte. I just learned how to say that,” James laughed. Her jewels, including a pear-drop pendant, were Fred Leighton.

Sarah Snook was also in red by Vivienne Westwood. Her skinny straps were slightly off the shoulder and the skirt of her gown was full and pleated. Meghann Fahy’s red look by Giorgio Armani Prive came with rosettes skimming her strapless neckline. A very pregnant Suki Waterhouse killed the fashion game in a red Valentino open at the sides.

“Red was big on the Golden Globes carpet and again at the Emmys, like very classic, vampy, inspired reds,” said Maggie Coughlin, a senior editor at Vanity Fair. “Summer felt like Barbie pink, and I don’t know if red is in response to that. It’s kind of the next big trend we’re seeing because it’s close to pink, but it’s still very elegant. It’s like Baby pink had its moment and we’re ready for another bold color,” she said.

Camila Morrone wore a vibrant red Versace look.

“I loved the nods to the ‘90 with this look. The simplicity of the silhouette and pooled train,” said Cosmopolitan’s Anderson.

Still holding on to pink? Claire Danes was in the pink camp in vintage Balmain with a crisscross back and chunky stones at the shoulders.

Issa Rae went with a neutral, champagne, and let her feathers do the talking. They fluttered all over her embroidered, heavily embellished tulle caftan on the carpet. Her winged look was by Pamella Roland.

“We have a pearl moment. We have a bit of sequins. Just bedazzled. I felt like I wanted to give a little drama, you know,” she said.

FASHIONISTAS WERE FASHIONING

Hannah Waddingham, who rarely disappoints on a red carpet, was true to her fashion self in a plunging neckline body skimmer in pale green with all-over sparkle. It was custom Marchesa. Quinta Brunson, another fashion standout, wore dainty pink with a little belted accent from Dior couture. It was a bit Old Hollywood and a bit Betty Boop.

Ali Wong wore Louis Vuitton with a silver top and floral patterned blue bottom. The chunky embellishment on both caught the lights on the carpet. Aubrey Plaza, according to Hyland, went for “witty” from the brand’s spring-summer 2024 collection. The pale yellow column was topped with a bib and an oversized pin across her chest.

“It fit so well. I just loved it the minute I put it on,” she said. Her Chopard jewels included a shopping pair of chandelier earrings. On her feet were high black platform sandals. She was nursing an injury so the heels were left at home.

COLMAN DOMINGO DOES IT AGAIN

Colman Domingo wore custom Louis Vuitton in black, two pearl bracelets on one wrist and a broach on one lapel. He was a favorite of Yang-Yi Goh, style editor for GQ.

“Colman Domingo has been looking great this entire awards season, and he did it again at the Emmys with some really beautiful accessories and a longer silhouette,” he said. “Donald Glover looked incredible. He took a huge risk with this beautiful embroidered smoking jacket and some opera pumps, and I think it really paid off.”

Glover’s look was Bode. It featured metallic embroidery he paired with ballet flats on his feet.

Jenna Ortega stunned in a strapless Dior with a molded skirt in an elegant pastel pattern of blossom applique. “This was the last dress I tried on. It’s such an art piece. it literally stands on its own,” she said.

STUNNERS FROM A RANGE OF FASHION HOUSES

Selena Gomez showed up in another stunner from the house of Oscar de la Renta. It was strapless with 450,000 ruby sequins with a sheer base. Among the few statement jewels of the evening was her Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany “Bird on a Rock” necklace with a center stone of morganite that was 35 carats large.

Among those who made black something different: Jennifer Coolidge in Etro. It was black with long sleeves in tulle decorated with pleated ruffles in a dahlia print. Others who went with a walk in the garden included Simona Tabasco of “The White Lotus” in a killer Marni look with huge collaged graphic florals.

Among other men who stood out on the carpet: Host Anthony Anderson’s black tuxedo jacket was adorned with a large red and green floral print on the sleeves and arms.

Kevin Huynh, InStyle’s fashion director, saw a lot of romance in full force. He noted a showing for white amid the black. Sheryl Lee Ralph picked a custom ivory tuxedo trumpet gown by Christian Siriano.

“Shimmering metallics also shined throughout the night on the likes of Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli and Laverne Cox in vintage Thierry Mugler,” he said.

Huynh’s takeaway: “Old-school Hollywood glamour is back.”

___

