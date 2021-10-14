Adele releases new single ‘Easy On Me,’ fans left grateful, emotional

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After six years of patiently waiting, Adele releases a new single “Easy On Me” and her fans along with the rest of the internet are “obsessed” with her newest song.

Six long years after the 15-time Grammy award winner released any new songs, Adele has finally released her latest single.

Similar to the artists’ previous loved songs such as “Hello” and “Someone Like You” the newest piano ballad reached deep into fans’ hearts with a sad-eyed song.

However, unlike her other songs, Adele tells the story of a single mother, divorced woman. Adele expressed to British Vogue that she wanted people to hear her side of the story this time.

Adele asked the public and her fans to be kind, telling British Vogue “It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me, but it’s like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well.”

According to Adele this album is not meant to tell off her ex-husband but rather show the journey she went through.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection, and then sort of self-redemption… But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” said the renowned singer to British Vogue.

“Easy On Me,” dropped Thursday, October 14 and within an hour Adele has received chart-topping praise.

As of 10 p.m., central time Adeles latest single sits at 6,117,251 views, only four hours after release, and continues to grow rapidly.

Fans are now attempting to recover from the emotional song, some even requesting days off work to officially recover.

I’ve never been happier to be sad than when Adele is releasing new music. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 15, 2021

Adele… never left. She’s back, she’s better than ever, and she’s making us all call our therapists #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/KOM62Yik62 — The Calls Are Coming From Inside The House 📞 (@bunchofmangos) October 15, 2021

@ our boss, we're requesting the rest of the day off to cry to Adele's new single. Thanks for understanding in advance. ♥️ (📷: Youtube) https://t.co/1qD5ACgHN0 pic.twitter.com/z91JdoFtTn — E! News (@enews) October 14, 2021

Spotify tweeted at Adele fans asking what their emotions and opinions were towards the latest single. Many responded with the use of GIFs, barely containing their emotions.

Adeles full album, 30, will debut November 19, 2021.