Rivera High School and Cameron County Host Voter Registration Table, No Students Showed

Cameron County announces voter registration tripled on voter registration day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—In an effort to register high school students to vote, Cameron County and Rivera Early College High School hosted a voter registration table.

While registration cards and voter information was present, the students were not.

“They have expressed an interest to vote I do see it on our social media about their right to vote, so with elections coming up I feel it is very important that we promote it,” said high school principal Norma Canales.

Principal Canales eagerly began the first day of voter registration today despite no students showing up, and she attributed it to lack of transportation and their virtual class schedules.

“The turn out was a little slow today,” Canales told KVEO. “Usually the second day you have a stronger turn out so hopefully tomorrow will have a better turn out so our students can come out and get registered.”

Jared Coy from the Cameron County election’s office diligently showed up to the high school as apart voter registration outreach from the county.

“We always try and do our best we always get as many as we can whether or not if people come out to participate,” said Coy. “People can definitely have time and general knowledge that we are going to be here and bring the students and sons and daughters to come register and vote with us.”

“It’s important for them to know that this is the beginning of their future exercising their right to vote is very important,” said Canales. “Raiders we are here for you.”