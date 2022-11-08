HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preliminary numbers revealed longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar took the early voting lead Tuesday night in Texas’ 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, which includes Starr County.

With 193 of 285 precincts reporting, Cuellar had 73,159, over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia.

Garcia is the wife of a Border Patrol agent and used to work for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cuellar is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee and vying for his 10th term in office.

Republican challenger Garcia followed with 57,985 votes.

With 100% of its precincts reporting, Jim Hogg County was won by Cuellar. In Jim Hogg, Cuellar won with 1,135 votes to Garcia’s 356.

However, Garcia took McMullen County with 284 votes to Cuellar’s 81.