SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters in the City of San Benito overwhelmingly re-elected incumbent Ricardo “Rick” Guerra as its mayor, according to unofficial results.

Guerra defeated commissioner Rene Garcia and Benjamin Gomez after receiving 1,340 (62.24%) votes. Garcia received 670 votes (31%) and Gomez received 143 votes (6.6%), according to numbers from the Cameron County Elections Department.

Guerra was first elected mayor of San Benito in December 2020.