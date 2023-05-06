BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral has called the race for Brownsville mayor for John Cowen.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Cowen has a lead of nearly 5,000 votes over his closest challenger. He leads the election with more than 56.39% of votes or 4,961 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Cameron County Elections Department.

He is followed by Jessica Tetreau who currently serves as a Brownsville City Commissioner for District 2. Tetreau so far has garnered 1,965 votes.

Erasmo Castro trailed behind in third place with 1,429 votes. Castro is a Brownsville native and wedding officiant. He is an active member of the community with a strong social media presence.

Jeniffer Stanton garnered 442 votes with 25 of 27 precincts reporting.

Other Brownsville races can be seen below: