Mural Celebrates Día de los Muertos

In the City of Pharr an artist is painting a mural which is celebrating Día de los Muertos and sponsored by Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, distributor of Victoria beer. Every year Victoria beer celebrates Día de los Muertos by producing limited edition packaging of Victoria beer and with that in mind decided to have a local artist paint a mural of the packaging on a wall. This is the first time in the Valley that Glazer’s Beer and Beverage decided to commission the mural which brightens the community and also promoting the beverage. The mural is located at 118 S. Cage Blvd in the City of Pharr.

For more information on the special packaging visit Glazer’s Beer and Beverage Facebook page.

