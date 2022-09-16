Daisy Martinez

NBC 23 Morning/Midday Anchor

Daisy, an award-winning journalist, proudly calls the Rio Grande Valley home!

A Brownsville native, Daisy has been reporting in the Valley since 2006 and joined NBC 23 in September 2022.

Daisy graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and Hispanic studies. (Hook ‘em, ‘Horns!)

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Association awarded Daisy first place for spot-news reporting for her live coverage of a fatal, hours-long police standoff in Brownsville.

Daisy was the first reporter in the nation to report on the tragedy involving ICE Special Agent Jaime Zapata in 2011. She also travelled to Colorado in 2012 to cover President Barack Obama’s visit to Colorado Springs during the Waldo Canyon Wildfire.

Throughout her career in the Valley, Daisy has covered many major events, including Hurricane Dolly’ the John Allen Rubio murder trials; the federal trial of corruption for former Cameron County District Attorney Armando Villalobos; local and presidential elections; the influx of thousands of immigrants without documentation arriving at the border; and the development of SpaceX.

Daisy feels privileged to do what she loves and make an impact in her community.

During her free time, Daisy enjoys spending time with her son Dylan, family and friends, going to the beach, road trips, watching movies and cheering on the Texas Longhorns!