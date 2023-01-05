Multimedia Journalist

Marlane Reyna is a Brownsville native who dreamed of being a news reporter since high school.

Marlane is a proud graduate of the University of Texas at Brownsville where she studied communication and worked at the student newspaper, The Collegian.

Before Marlane became a reporter, she taught students with special needs at Garcia Middle School, Rivera and Pace High School, where she was also the yearbook/journalism teacher.

During her free time, Marlane loves spending time with her husband and children, and watching historical documentaries.

Marlane has lived in the Rio Grande Valley for her whole life, and is proud to serve the community.