Multimedia Journalist

Lesly Hinojosa joined NBC 23 and CBS 4 as multimedia journalist in December 2022.

Lesly graduated from Roma High School where she discovered her love for multimedia production and journalism through the Gladiator Television Network as a student and intern.

She then attended community college before graduating Summa Cum Laude from both South Texas College in 2019 and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2021.

During her time at UTRGV, she worked as news director for the university’s student-run news station KVAQ-TV.

During Lesly’s time off, she loves spending time with her family, trying out new cooking and baking recipes, and playing video games.

She has also participated in numerous volunteer efforts and organizations during her free time, such as food banks, homeless shelters and highway trash pickups.

Lesly looks forward to continue being an active member of her community in entirely new and positive forms during her time at KVEO.