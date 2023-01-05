Multimedia Journalist

Joe joined CBS4 in November of 2022. The Rio Grande Valley has always been his home and he is happy to call the people of the Rio Grande Valley his family.

Graduating from Harlingen High School South in 2016, it was there he found his passion for broadcast and journalism. Shortly after Joe was hired as a television production technician for Harlingen Consolidate Independent School District. At the school district he wrote, produced, edited, and directed content for their marketing projects and events. He won the districts first National Telly Award.

Joe has also been the coordinator for NBC’s Red Nose Day in the Valley since the launch of the campaign in 2015. The event that raises awareness and money to help children in poverty.

When Joe is not working he enjoys playing guitar, riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and his dog Riley, and serving at his church.

If you ever see Joe out at any event or covering a story, please feel free to stop and say hi!

You can also follow Joe on several social media platforms. Please feel connect and send any story tips or ideas.