CBS 4 Weekend Meteorologist

Jessica Kirk is the newest member of the CBS 4 Valley Storm Team. You can find her on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays, and the 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on Sundays.

Thanks to her father’s service in the military, Jessica moved 10 times before she left for college. She experienced all weather phenomena imaginable, from Nor’easters and freezing temperatures to Tropical Storms and triple digit heat. However, it was a close call with a tornado while she was living in Virginia that sparked her lifelong curiosity of the atmosphere.

She graduated from Florida State University with Honors with a degree in Meteorology and minors in Mathematics, Physics, and Communications. While at Florida State, she was an on-air talent for the FSU Weather Show, where she also learned the basics of production. Jessica could not be more excited to start her career in beautiful deep south Texas, where she is no stranger to the heat, humidity, and excitement of the tropics!

Outside of forecasting for the Rio Grande Valley, Jessica enjoys visiting local coffee shops, exploring South Padre Island, and cheering on her Seminoles and the Carolina Panthers.