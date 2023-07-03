Multimedia Journalist

Frank McCaffrey came to The Valley in 2016 to work as a reporter/anchor for KRGV and hasn’t wanted to go anywhere else since! He loves the people and the culture of The Valley. He likes to joke about all the people who said he’d never fit in here.

McCaffrey grew up in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Gaithersburg, Maryland to be exact. There, he started working in TV at a young age. Eventually he was called up to the national level to work for Fox News Channel in Washington, DC, producing mainly for “Special Report.” He also has experience as a news director/anchor at KXLF in Southwest Montana, managing editor/anchor at WICZ in Binghamton, New York, as well as filing reports with national outifts RFD-TV and NEWSnet.

He says from covering the spread of meth in Montana, to the opioid epidemic in Upstate New York, to wars and elections in Washington, he has learned how to get different angles of a story. This, while educating the audience on what effects their lives and even fighting for members of the community.

Frank has a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as a master’s in government from Johns Hopkins University.

Most people in the Valley who know Frank know well that he, along with his wife Liss and son Louis, are usually found on the beach.

Have a story idea? Email Frank at FMcCaffrey@kveo.com

Connect with Frank on Facebook and Twitter

https://www.facebook.com/frank.mccaffrey

https://twitter.com/FrankMcCaffrey1