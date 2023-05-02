NBC Midday Lifestyle Host

Danielle Banda is a media professional with experience in journalism, videographing, assistant directing, acting, digital editing, casting, producing, and costuming.

Banda has a Master of Arts degree in contemporary communication from Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore. Her literary background includes several published works.

Banda worked as crew on feature films such as “A Night in Old Mexico,” starring award-winning actors Robert Duvall and Jeremy Irvin, as well as “Endgame,” starring award-winning actors Efren Ramirez and Rico Rodriguez.

She worked cast/crew on several nationally/internationally recognized films and has interviewed celebrities like “The Real” talk show host Adrienne Bailon Houghton, designer Betsey Johnson, former NBA champion Danny Green, actor Lou Ferrigno and many others.

Today she serves as the lifestyle host for the NBC 23 morning newscasts.

