Bryan Still began his broadcasting meteorology career at WKBN in Youngstown, OH where he reported on the weather on weekend evenings. Now he is very excited to bring the skills that he developed there to the RGV. He is also very excited to no longer see the large amounts of snow coming off the Great Lakes.

Bryan graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in 2013 before attending Columbus State Community College where he earned his Associate of Science degree. He continued his studies at The Ohio State University where he majored in Physical Geography. While at OSU he was an active participant in the Meteorology Club.

Bryan was born in Pocatello, Idaho (of all places) and his lived in several states all over the country. Thanks to a two-year period he had living in Veracruz, Mexico, he is no stranger to the hot and humid weather of the Rio Grande Valley.

His childhood roots are in the Great Lakes and his love for meteorology started when he was in elementary school. His second-grade class was visited by a man named Pat Michaels who at the time was the chief meteorologist at WLNS in Lansing, Michigan. From that day on he knew what he wanted work in for the rest of his live, and now that he can he is loving every minute of it.