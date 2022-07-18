Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter

Blake Holland joined KVEO and CBS4 as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor in May 2022. The St. Louis, Missouri, native is new to The Valley, but eager to explore and call the area his home away from home.

Blake graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism in 2022, and previously worked in the sports department at NBC-affiliate, KOMU 8, in Columbia, Missouri. As a former high school athlete, he loves to spend his free time shooting hoops, enjoying 18 holes of golf, or getting a good workout in the gym. Blake also enjoys time at the beach, so you can find him exploring South Padre and all it has to offer.