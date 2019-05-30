Contact Us

KVEO Contact Information
Our Mailing Address:
KVEO-TV
9201 W. Expressway 83
Harlingen, TX 78552
E-Mail News: News@kveo.com
For general questions and comments: info@kveo.com
For Breaking News Tips
Submit a tip to ValleyCentral News: Report It!
Any questions or concerns regarding closed captioning should be directed to:
Lee Martinez
Chief Engineer
emartinez@kveo.com
KVEO-TV
9201 W. Expressway 83
Harlingen, TX 78552
[phone] 956-366-4444
[fax] 956-366-4494
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.