Chase Gentry donates 10K to Sea Turtle Inc. (Photo By: Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A YouTuber donated $10,000 to the Sea Turtle Inc. Saturday following a beach clean up.

More than 200 volunteers helped the turtle rehabilitation group Saturday morning to pickup up 1,700 pounds of trash from the beaches of South Padre Island.

Chase Gentry, a Bronco Ambassador and YouTuber with eight thousand followers, was among the volunteers.

“About a month later I was awarded a $10,000 grant to use at my discretion and because I live here by a beautiful beach I decided to put it back in our community,” Gentry says.

Gentry donated the money to Sea Turtle Inc. Tipton Ford also donated to the non-profit organization.

The $20,000 will be used to continue the groups efforts to help rescue sea turtles and sea life.