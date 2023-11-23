HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The big question after Thanksgiving is, what can we do with the leftovers?

Jessica Molina with the Brownsville Wellness Coalition brings us a recipe for pizza.

Molina says when it comes to the crust, you can either make your own or buy it from the store. Next, layer the pizza with everything that is leftover. However, the gravy will go on last as it will make the pizza soggy before baking.

Other ideas for the leftovers include:

tacos

sliders

sourdough sandwiches

waffles, with the stuffing

a breakfast casserole

air fried flautas

