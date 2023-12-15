PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In some parts of the country Christmas parties are a way to celebrate the holiday. However, that is not always the case. In some Hispanic cultures, many celebrate by hosting Posadas Navideñas and gathering while having traditional food and drinks.

But what is posada?

A posada is a religious party celebrated in Mexico and parts of the United States during the dates of Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, according to Britannica Encyclopedia.

There are many ways to celebrate a posada.

For example, Father Rene Gaytan, with the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, said a posada is a reenactment of Mary and Joseph looking for a place to stay in Bethlehem.

He said there are three acts. During the three acts the community experienced what Mary and Joseph experienced while they were seeking shelter.

A large part of the posada is uniting with the community and following a child dressed up as an angel, Mary and Joseph, singing traditional songs and visiting three houses as a reenactment.

In the first two acts, the community gets rejected for shelter. However, in the third act, they are welcomed into the posada.

Gaytan said in his community, the posada is celebrated after their rosary, with a variety of traditional foods such as homemade buñuelos, tamales, champurrado, hot chocolate, candy, pozole and pan dulce.

However, a posada can also be celebrated as a festive holiday party where the community can come together and enjoy music, traditional foods and drinks such as ponche navideña and rompope.

Many see a posada as a Christmas get-together for families and friends to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.

Lastly, they gather up in a line and hit the piñata shaped like a star with seven cones. Gaytan said piñata symbolizes the seven sins.