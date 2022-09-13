WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23.

The clinic will distribute Rabies and Distemper, Hepatitis, Parainfluenza, Parvo vaccines for $15 per shot for cats and dogs. The clinic will only accept cash payments.

Owners and pets must remain in the vehicle during the clinic. Other rules include: dogs must be leashed, cats must be in carriers, no pets on the bed of the truck and masks are required, according to the post.