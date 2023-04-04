WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Extensive training is a crucial task the Weslaco Fire and EMS Department undergo daily.

The goal is to improve protocols and responses when the department tackles thousands of calls every year.

“We’re one of the first agencies that had EMS within the fire department here in the Rio Grande Valley,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

To keep the historic service provided to the community going, members with the Weslaco Fire/EMS Department focus their skills on their training and review.

“Most of our crews are paramedics are EMS instructors as well so that will allow for that special training at the houses on a small group which is the paramedic for the station the lieutenant giving the instruction to maybe 4 or 5 individuals at the station,” Chief Lopez said.

Fire crews have five hours set aside for these daily trainings and reviews and can open training opportunity lessons to other agencies and institutions.

“We have students come from STC, TSTC, border patrol even some students that have come SVT and VGI,” Captain Rich Stubbs with the Weslaco Fire/EMS said.

Lessons range from several lifesaving methods such as muscular injections how to respond to allergic reactions and much more.

Officials with the Weslaco Fire Department say they get receive over 10,000 calls per year so these trainings are crucial.

“Everyday, Monday is fire, Tuesdays is EMS, Wednesday we might be going over specialty vehicles ladder trucks things like that we have another training on Thursdays for brush trucks and those items and then Fridays are going to be preplanning,” Stubbs said.

Fire administrators say there’s always changes when it comes to the job so it’s important to adapt and stay one step ahead.

“The fact that we do two jobs instead of one, shows that there’s always something changing there’s always a new way new technique to fight a fire a new tool to use for auto extraction there’s always new medical procedures we’re changing all the time so we always have to be adapting we always have to be growing and continuing our education as a constant,” Stubbs said.