Wedding venues filling up after 2020 postponements, lifted restrictions allow no guest limit

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO ) — Wedding and event venue Paso Real is quickly filling up with wedding receptions as restrictions have been lifted.

The Tiscareno family owns several ballrooms across the Rio Grande Valley under the Valley Ballroom Group. While they were allowed to remain open with limited capacity throughout the pandemic, Owner Dani Tiscareno explains about 90% of their clients opted to reschedule.

She says they were flexible with rescheduling based on their clients’ fears of infecting their loved ones.

Now with no governmental limitations, the backlog of weddings and new engagements, the industry is starting to pick back up.

“People feel more comfortable because they have who they want to invite and their guest list and for a lot of people, cutting it down didn’t work,” she said. “ So once it’s back to 100%, they’re like ‘Okay, I can go with my full list.’ That’s giving people confidence.”

Although the business took a financial hit, they were able to remain afloat. They are expecting to fully stabilize by 2022.

Tiscareno added it is not just weddings, as girls who missed having a Quinceañera are now planning for their Sweet 16.



Though she said people feel safer to have a wedding now than they did last year, people are still taking precautions.

“I do see a trend in people being a lot more responsible,” she said. “I think at the beginning we couldn’t even fathom ‘oh my gosh dancing with this thing,’ ‘who’s going to want to wear the mask,’ the brides were like, ‘oh no, I don’t want to wear a mask.’ Now we’re seeing these trends of blinged-out masks.”

She added it’s not just in the wedding business, but in all industries, people are being more conscious of distancing and good hygienic practices.

While the dates are filling up, Tiscareno said if you do find an available date, they can help you plan your wedding as quickly as one week if you don’t want to postpone any longer.