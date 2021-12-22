Vicente Fernandez painting by local artist receives social media attention

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley artist Marcie Rodriguez is relatively new to painting on canvas but the cosmetic nail expert is gifted with a brush of any size.

“I love it!” said Rodriguez while painting with CBS 4’s Derick Garcia behind Vanity Lash in Harlingen.

The artist calls herself shy but her artwork is a scene-stealer. The heartbreaking passing of Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez inspired her latest piece and reflects on her childhood.

“My dad passed away when I was 4,” she said. “There’s this little tape and on that tape he actually recorded himself. Little did he know that would be the only thing that he would leave behind and the only thing that I would have to hear his voice.” Rodriguez said holding back tears, “It made me realize like wow you need to leave your mark right.” Leaving her mark includes colors of the rainbow.

The colorful portrait of Fernandez was shared by comedian George Lopez. Implied applause for the artist’s hard work. Rodriguez welcomes the support and says her greatest supporter is her son.

“He’s all about his mama he supports me and I think that’s what inspires me even more. I want to make him very proud.”