HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you’re a risk taker you can now enjoy possum-flavored candy canes this holiday season.

Archie McPhee, the designer and manufacturer of “impractical items that make life better”, created possum flavored candy canes.

According to its website, this set of six candy canes, with pink and gray stripes tastes, has a porky flavor.

Our ValleyCentral Digital Team had our talent try out the new flavor. We hope you enjoy their reactions.