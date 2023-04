MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ValleyCentral team is on the road this weekend covering South Texas Comic Con.

You can spot our on-air NBC 23 and CBS 4 talent at the event!

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

Mia Morales

We have created an Instagram and Facebook filter to commemorate the celebration. Make sure to scan the QR code for quick and easy access — and some may get featured on the ValleyCentral page.

Make sure to follow our Instagram and Facebook pages to catch a glimpse of all the action.