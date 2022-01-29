PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV, PSJA ISD, and the City of Pharr held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a state-of-the-art Natatorium in Pharr.

The natatorium, located at 3001 N. Cage Blvd., was created to benefit the aquatic student programs at both PSJA ISD and UTRGV as well as provide an additional recreational facility for City of Pharr residents and surrounding areas, a release by the City of Pharr said.

The project was made possible as a collaboration between the three groups, that began at the groundbreaking in 2019.

(Source: City of Pharr)

The facility houses an Olympic-size swimming pool, diving facilities, spectator seating, changing facilities, and even office space for coaches and facility staff.

“This facility will help us continue to provide high-level extracurricular activities at PSJA ISD that include health and wellness for our students and overall community,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo.

Dr. Guy Bailey, UTRGV President, said that the facility opens up new opportunities for not only UTRGV, but for the whole Rio Grande Valley.

The natatorium saw its first competition soon after opening its doors, with a 31-6A District Championship between PSJA Early College High School, PSJA North Early College HS, and Edinburg CISD schools.