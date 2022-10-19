MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location.

Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1400 S. Conway, in Mission.

The city is limiting tire drop offs to four tires per person.

Construction material, oversized tires and tractor tires will not be accepted at the drop-off location.

Proof of residency is required to participate in Mission’s Community Roundup.