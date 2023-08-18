HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lou Castro of TXQ Rubs is the Grand Prize winner from the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) StartUp Texas Quality of Life Ventures Demo Day, also known as Brownsville Shark Tank.

How did TXQ Rubs get started?

“TXQ Rubs started about six years ago and I had an idea about the area codes,” Castro said. “I’ve always wanted to open up a rub company and I had an idea about the area codes and it came to me and brought it to my wife. She said after several times, ‘Do you really want to do this?’ I said yes. So we ran with it and I’ve been barbecuing all my life and putting it to work now.”

The 956 and others

“We wanted to represent our area in the Rio Grande Valley,” Castro said. “So, that was our first row and it’s still our most popular, it’s our all-purpose rubs gonna be using the flavors that we use down here. It’s going to have lime, garlic. It has five different chiles but not for spice but more for flavor. And it’s really good on pretty much everything, vegetables, meat, and chicken.”

The $40K Grand Prize

“Well, our plan is for the money to be the catalyst to help us get there. This will be the catalyst to help us increase brand awareness and sales across the state and locally to get it to the point where we believe that we can be standing right alongside the best in the business,” Castro said.

TXQ Rubs is available at over 220 H-E-B’s in Texas and can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

