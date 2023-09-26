HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mechatronics Engineering Technology program at Texas State Technical College offers a challenging program to all of its students.

Instructor Carlos Reyes says the program is about 80% to 85% hands-on and the rest is enough theory for them to understand what they are doing in class.

The best advice Reyes gives students is to be focused, “They need to always concentrate on what they’re learning. Many of these future technicians will be dealing with high voltage because of industry and they need to always focus on safety.”

Student Anthony Guerrero says the program is a good one and has nothing but praise for his instructors.

“It’s been good so far, I honestly thought it would have been more stressful but it’s been great. The instructors have been a great help and they do as much as they can. We’ve learned so much and we actually get to do more hands-on work than we would at other colleges.”

Maurice Salazar with Toyota Automotive Manufacturing says Mechatronics is the program where they recruit students due to their STEM skills.

“These skills are highly sought after from industry leaders in advanced manufacturing, in aerospace, in a multiple of different types of STEM career fields. This is a STEM career pathway. At Toyota, we continue to look for highly technical technicians, individuals who are multi-skilled in different disciplines, like electrical, mechanical, and fluid power programming, who are the future of advanced manufacturing.

