BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday.
The career fair is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oliveira Student Services Center, located at 1701 May Street in Brownsville.
The event will be open to students and the general public, a news release from TSC stated.
“It’s a good chance for students to look for and get information and employment from employers right here in our community,” Natacha Guerra, Student Services specialist said. “We’re bringing the opportunity right to our students and they can network with them and talk with them.”
Representatives from dozens of companies and agencies will be at the fair to talk about opportunities available to the community.
Below is a full list of employers that will be at the fair:
- Border Patrol
- Southwest Keys Program
- IDEA Camp Rio
- Maximus
- IRS
- Willacy County State Jail
- SA Recycling
- Workforce Solutions Cameron
- TWC Vocational Rehabilitation
- Brownsville Police Department
- Advanced Auto Parts
- Teleperformance
- TWC Texas Veterans Leadership Program
- Cameron County Juvenile Justice Dept
- Keppel AmFels
- United State Air Force
- United States Marine Corps
- United States Navy
- South Texas Rehabilitation Hospital
- BEE First Hospice, Home Health & Primary Home Care
- Social Security Administration
- McAllen Police Department
- City of Brownsville
- Texas Health and Human Services
- Tropical Texas Behavioral Health
- Cameron County Sheriff’s Office
- TSC AmeriCorps VISTA
- TIPOTEX CHEVROLET
- Funeraria Del Angel
- Cameron County Public Health
- Proyecto Juan Diego
- TradeCon Industries
- New York Life Insurance
- Friendship of Women Inc.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- US Marshals Service
- Family Crisis Center
- Bank of America
- Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley
- Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA)
- Healthy Communities of Brownsville
Those with questions are asked to contact TSC at (956) 295-3463, or through email at scorpioncareers@tsc.edu.