BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday.

The career fair is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oliveira Student Services Center, located at 1701 May Street in Brownsville.

The event will be open to students and the general public, a news release from TSC stated.

“It’s a good chance for students to look for and get information and employment from employers right here in our community,” Natacha Guerra, Student Services specialist said. “We’re bringing the opportunity right to our students and they can network with them and talk with them.”

Representatives from dozens of companies and agencies will be at the fair to talk about opportunities available to the community.

Below is a full list of employers that will be at the fair:

Border Patrol

Southwest Keys Program

IDEA Camp Rio

Maximus

IRS

Willacy County State Jail

SA Recycling

Workforce Solutions Cameron

TWC Vocational Rehabilitation

Brownsville Police Department

Advanced Auto Parts

Teleperformance

TWC Texas Veterans Leadership Program

Cameron County Juvenile Justice Dept

Keppel AmFels

United State Air Force

United States Marine Corps

United States Navy

South Texas Rehabilitation Hospital

BEE First Hospice, Home Health & Primary Home Care

Social Security Administration

McAllen Police Department

City of Brownsville

Texas Health and Human Services

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

TSC AmeriCorps VISTA

TIPOTEX CHEVROLET

Funeraria Del Angel

Cameron County Public Health

Proyecto Juan Diego

TradeCon Industries

New York Life Insurance

Friendship of Women Inc.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

US Marshals Service

Family Crisis Center

Bank of America

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA)

Healthy Communities of Brownsville

Those with questions are asked to contact TSC at (956) 295-3463, or through email at scorpioncareers@tsc.edu.