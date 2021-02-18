Tire shop owner providing meals to those in need, encouraging others to help

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The struggle of having no power and heat continues for thousands of Rio Grande Valley residents — all on top of the pandemic. To help the most vulnerable who may struggle to leave their house to search for food, the owner of a Harlingen tire shop has helped get them fed.

Enrique Abundiz of Abundiz Garage says those fortunate to be with power and resources at this moment have a duty to do better.

He teamed up with his brother’s meat market to offer the community bowls of menudo, and once everything was ready, put out a notice on Facebook, receiving hundreds of shares.

Through gathering a few donations and teaming up with others in the community, he’s been opening his garage to offer those in need a warm meal.

Since Tuesday, they’ve given out more than 600 bowls.

“Going to sleep hungry is not a good thing,” he said. “Sometimes we do it because we forgot to go get food but when you don’t have the means to provide food for yourself, that is difficult. It happened to me through college, happened to me as an adult — turning into an adult— it was difficult. I don’t want someone else to go through that.”

Once he can secure more supplies, Abundiz plans to continue with more meals. While he is planning to continue providing food until power is restored, he believes that if everyone can take small steps to do a little more, the world will be lifted.

He is hopeful to inspire others through his actions.

“A lot of people are afraid to ask for help,” he said. “We have pride or we have verguenza; we’re shy to ask. If you take the initiative and call, ‘are you okay?’ ‘are you okay?’ because when we need something we start calling. But how about you start calling people — anybody.”

To find out when he is next providing meals – or if you’d like to help with a donation – you can check him out on Facebook.