EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local rapper and his daughter are opening up for Lil Wayne at the Payne Arena.

The family ordeal runs three generations deep. Rift, a local rapper from the Rio Grande Valley and his daughter Marianna, who is a singer, will perform together. Rift’s father will also be on stage with them, DJing for the performance.

“This is the first time its gonna be three generations of my family on stage at the same time,” Rift said. “So, it is going to be pretty fun.”

Rift said Wayne was his inspiration for pursuing music as a career. The rapper said there are many similarities between the two creatives.