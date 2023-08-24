HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System will host its first-ever Baby Bump & Beyond Expo.

The goal is to help educate and give expert advice on preparing for a new addition to your family.

Special tours of the Maternity Center at South Texas Health System Edinburg and information on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at The Maternity Center at South Texas Health System McAllen will be available for expectant parents.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Texas Health System in Edinburg at 1102 W. Trenton.

For more information on the expo click here.

