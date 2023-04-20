HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ruby Barba will be hosting a fundraiser for one of Brownsville’s oldest non-profits.

The event is called “HAUTE-est Night of the Summer” and will be held at the Rancho Viejo Convention Center on June 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year’s event will benefit the patients of the Moody Clinic.

Barba says this fundraiser, like many she is involved with, is important to her.

“I do this because I’m grateful to God and I really admire their [Moody Clinic] mission. I think they have a very important and special mission with children and I am super excited to be part of this,” she said.

The clinic is currently looking for ticket sales and big sponsorships as well.

Jessica Cuevas with Moody Clinic explains what a fundraiser like this means for the Moody Clinic.

“As a non-profit, we rely on fundraisers, grants, and donations to fund the financial assistance programs we offer families, she said. “Without this financial assistance, we could not provide the life-changing therapy our patients need. Simply put, a fundraiser like this means we can continue doing our great work at Moody Clinic.”

Having a fashion show also means bringing designers and top clothing brands for such an event. Involved with the fashion show are Jacobo, John Ashford, NA Trends, and Dillard’s.

The most special models will be the patients from the Moody Clinic. The children will get to strut their stuff on the runway and be a part of this year’s show.

For more information visit the Moody Clinic or call 956-542-8504.